Home for lease located in the historical area of Eagle Pass. Spacious living areas with 4 bedrooms, 1/2 bath downstairs, full bath on second floor, two additional rooms on the 3rd floor with beautiful views. Lease includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Lawn will be maintained by owner. Apartment in the rear is not included. Lease price $1,600.00. For more information, please contact Ruth Barrera, REALTOR at 830-776-0322. Visit www.eaglepasshomesforsale.com