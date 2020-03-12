425 S Monroe

Amenities

Over 9,000 Sf of space with 7,000 on first floor plus over 2,000 on second floor available for lease. Property is located in a high traffic area within 1/2 mile of the City of Eagle Pass 2nd International Bridge. First floor is open space with 17 ft high ceilings, plus men's & ladies multiple restrooms. Second floor space is along the perimeter with available spacious office space, conference rooms, & break-room. The Sears Hometown Store is located next door. This property has high potential for multiple uses. To schedule a showing of this property, call Pepe Aranda, Broker 830.968.7766.