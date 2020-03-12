All apartments in Eagle Pass
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:56 PM

425 S Monroe

425 South Monroe Street · (830) 968-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 South Monroe Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
Over 9,000 Sf of space with 7,000 on first floor plus over 2,000 on second floor available for lease. Property is located in a high traffic area within 1/2 mile of the City of Eagle Pass 2nd International Bridge. First floor is open space with 17 ft high ceilings, plus men's & ladies multiple restrooms. Second floor space is along the perimeter with available spacious office space, conference rooms, & break-room. The Sears Hometown Store is located next door. This property has high potential for multiple uses. To schedule a showing of this property, call Pepe Aranda, Broker 830.968.7766.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 88 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 S Monroe have any available units?
425 S Monroe has a unit available for $7,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 425 S Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
425 S Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 S Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 425 S Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Pass.
Does 425 S Monroe offer parking?
No, 425 S Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 425 S Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 S Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 S Monroe have a pool?
No, 425 S Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 425 S Monroe have accessible units?
No, 425 S Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 425 S Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 S Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 S Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 S Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
