Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Commercial building for Lease Multi/Tenant Shopping Center in Eagle Pass, TX. 12,000 SF +- available for lease all or in parts. (Former Tenant: Sears). Lease price per square feet is $1.20 net. Shared parking. Located on South Texas Drive, off Bibb Street close to Mall de Las Aguilas and other Restaurants and retail stores. High traffic. For more information Contact Listing agent Armando Sanchez/Realty Executives of Eagle Pass @830-968-4133 or Broker Doris Salinas-Sanchez @ 830-352-5333.