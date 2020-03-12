2315 El Indio Hwy

Amenities

Commercial building for LEASE. Property consists of approx. 5650 sq. ft. Open concept area on one side, plus several private spaces and kitchenettes on the other side. Easy access to 2 main front entrances and 3 side exits. Paved Parking capacity of approx. 30 parking spaces including handicap accessible market spots. Building is very well taken care of and was recently remodeled. Property has previously been used as a Church and as an Event Center. Multiple restroom stalls for Men and Women. Available January 1, 2020. For more information contact Realty Executives Sales Agent, Anilu Morales, at (830)352-4311. (The is not a House! Currently listed as a commercial LEASE only $5,000NNN)