2315 El Indio Hwy
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

2315 El Indio Hwy

2315 Highway Boulevard · (830) 352-4311
Location

2315 Highway Boulevard, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Commercial building for LEASE. Property consists of approx. 5650 sq. ft. Open concept area on one side, plus several private spaces and kitchenettes on the other side. Easy access to 2 main front entrances and 3 side exits. Paved Parking capacity of approx. 30 parking spaces including handicap accessible market spots. Building is very well taken care of and was recently remodeled. Property has previously been used as a Church and as an Event Center. Multiple restroom stalls for Men and Women. Available January 1, 2020. For more information contact Realty Executives Sales Agent, Anilu Morales, at (830)352-4311. (The is not a House! Currently listed as a commercial LEASE only $5,000NNN)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 30 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have any available units?
2315 El Indio Hwy has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2315 El Indio Hwy have?
Some of 2315 El Indio Hwy's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 El Indio Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2315 El Indio Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 El Indio Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 2315 El Indio Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Pass.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2315 El Indio Hwy does offer parking.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 El Indio Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have a pool?
No, 2315 El Indio Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have accessible units?
Yes, 2315 El Indio Hwy has accessible units.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 El Indio Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 El Indio Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 El Indio Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
