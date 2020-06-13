Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Denison, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
120 E Monterey Street
120 East Monterey Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3200 sqft
Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
101 Twining Drive
101 Twining Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
New remodel coming soon! The month of June will be FREE. Going to be a beautiful 3 bed home in a quiet neighborhood only a short 7 minute drive to TMC Hospital and Gateway Village.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
823 W Monterey St
823 W Monterey St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways. Lawn care is included in the cost of the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Denison

1 of 15

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$560
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Southridge Lane
1101 Southridge Ln, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
Brand New 3 bed 2 bath House for Lease in Sherman - Brand New House with great open floor plan! Lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2131 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
615 S Vaden Street
615 South Vaden Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1126 sqft
Quiet & Gorgeous 2007 built recently renovated one story Sherman home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
621 S Andrews Avenue
621 South Andrews Avenue, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
*** Available June 1 **** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
11 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1829 Pebblebrook Ln,
1829 Pebblebrook Lane, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2090 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Swan Ridge Dr
1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1341 sqft
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC.
City Guide for Denison, TX

Welcome to Denison! This historical Texas railroad town has a good mix of suburban convenience and small town charm. Now let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Denison is located in northeastern Texas, a little over 70 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and less than 10 miles from the Oklahoma border. The city was founded as a railroad depot in 1872, and this history can still be seen in the charming downtown area. Denison is also the birthplace of the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. The city has seen recent growth in the last few years, and new development has blurred the boundaries between Denison and neighboring Sherman.

By and large the main Denison attraction is the large Lake Texoma, which during the summer months attracts tourists and locals alike. Eisenhower State Park provides hiking and biking trails, as well as boating, fishing and waterskiing.

That historic downtown I mentioned earlier has undergone recent renovations to make it friendlier to locals and tourists. A strip of art galleries, antique shops, local eateries and even loft apartments has been established in the area. Most residents tend to avoid living downtown, however, as the crime rate tends to render the area a bit unsafe, especially at night.

Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found in the chain stores located in the more suburban feeling areas of town. If all else fails, a weekend trip to Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t out of the question.

Most of the best housing options will be located in the more rural and suburban feeling communities outside of Denison’s urban areas. Here, families, retired folks and young singles mix in settled communities with great rental options of all sizes—from studio apartments for rent to three bedroom rental homes.

North Denison, as well as west on the road to Pottsboro, remain the best, most desirable areas for residents. You’ll find several apartment rentals, some in complexes with amenities including gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses and tennis courts. Two bedroom apartments in this desirable region generally range from $500 to $650 a month.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods to the south and southwest of the city center. Here there’s a good mix of rental homes and the occasional cheap apartment in well-maintained buildings. Two bedroom apartments in this area range from $450 to $600, while two bedroom rental homes can range from $650 to $900.

Occasionally you’ll find other rental properties scattered throughout town that may not be in the best location, but are great otherwise. Use your head before signing a lease, and try to avoid the area to the west of city center at all costs.

Overall, Denison apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. Many apartment complexes and rental homes will allow both dogs and cats, though you may have to pay a nominal pet deposit at your lease signing.

So welcome to Denison! Enjoy all that this up-and-coming former railroad town has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Denison, TX

Finding an apartment in Denison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

