3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denison, TX
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
727 W Johnson Street
727 W Johnson St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
Brand new duplex 2 units. Sodded front and back.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1120 W Owing St
1120 West Owings Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT-SUN 6/13-14...12PM-5PM...3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1818 Woodland Park Drive
1818 Woodland Park, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1742 sqft
BRICK, LOW TRAFFIC, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, CHA,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1212 W Morton Street
1212 West Morton Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1693 sqft
Nicely updated Craftsman style home in a convenient location with great curb appeal.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2821 W Washington Street
2821 West Washington Street, Denison, TX
Brand new home Minutes from shopping, restaurants and lake Texoma. Featuring Fully sodded yard with full sprinkler system.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
626 W Crawford Street
626 West Crawford Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1074 sqft
Very nice fully updated 3-2 centrally located in Denison. Wood plank floors with carpet in the bedrooms. This is a must see it wont last long.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3113 S Fm 131
3113 Fm 131, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bedroom, 2 bath fully remodeled from foundation to roof! New flooring, appliances, cabinets, light fixtures, countertops, paint. New HVAC and water heater. Kitchen is open to dining and living. Huge lot!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1614 W Hull Street
1614 West Hull Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1846 sqft
Pre-Rehab Special! Lease now before it's completely done and save some money! Rent goes up after it's completed.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
101 Twining Drive
101 Twining Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
New remodel coming soon! The month of June will be FREE. Going to be a beautiful 3 bed home in a quiet neighborhood only a short 7 minute drive to TMC Hospital and Gateway Village.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
823 W Monterey St
823 W Monterey St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways. Lawn care is included in the cost of the rent.
1 of 3
Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Belle Maison Court
3910 Belle Avenue, Denison, TX
New construction, gated community, 5 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, transitional style home with quartz countertops throughout , stainless appliances , Martin High school district with top schools in Arlington! 2-Year lease is minimum.
Results within 1 mile of Denison
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 S Maxey St
604 South Maxey Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851743)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Southridge Lane
1101 Southridge Ln, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
Brand New 3 bed 2 bath House for Lease in Sherman - Brand New House with great open floor plan! 3 BD, 2 BA & 2-car garage. A lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.
