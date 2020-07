Amenities

Two bedroom upstairs has just been fully renovated has 2 large bedrooms and two bathrooms with showers. Located 2 blocks from downtown Denison. Vouchers accepted. Has back and front entrance to the unit. Quiet and subdued 4 plex with long term occupants. For security reasons we pre-screen all applicants and pre-qualify before showing the units. Please go to lease-application in supplements. Unit is immediately available to qualifying person. Please fill in the lease application link to follow dfw-metro forward slash lease-application