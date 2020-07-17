All apartments in Denison
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

520 E Hanna St

520 East Hanna Street · (903) 420-4909
Location

520 East Hanna Street, Denison, TX 75021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE! 3/1 in Denison close to CITY! - Property Id: 309028

3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood floors close to the city, but country setting!. It is conveniently located just off Highway 69 in East Denison in a quiet neighborhood. This house is situated on a large wooded lot with a fenced backyard, including a small area for pet kennel. It includes a stove and refrigerator. It has tiled out kitchen backsplash, shower has been completely tiled out with glass accent. This is a must-see house!

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,100
• Security Deposit: $1,100

Pet Policy
• No cats allowed
• Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee

Owner financing also available with $10,000-$20,000
down, no hassles, no banks, easy qualifying, bad credit ok!

Rent to own program with $3,000 down! Let us know if you're interested!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-e-hanna-st-denison-tx/309028
Property Id 309028

(RLNE5940284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
