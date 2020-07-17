520 E Hanna St

Amenities
NOW AVAILABLE! 3/1 in Denison close to CITY! - Property Id: 309028
3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood floors close to the city, but country setting!. It is conveniently located just off Highway 69 in East Denison in a quiet neighborhood. This house is situated on a large wooded lot with a fenced backyard, including a small area for pet kennel. It includes a stove and refrigerator. It has tiled out kitchen backsplash, shower has been completely tiled out with glass accent. This is a must-see house!
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,100
• Security Deposit: $1,100
Pet Policy
• No cats allowed
• Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee
Owner financing also available with $10,000-$20,000
down, no hassles, no banks, easy qualifying, bad credit ok!
Rent to own program with $3,000 down! Let us know if you're interested!
