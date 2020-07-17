Amenities

NOW AVAILABLE! 3/1 in Denison close to CITY! - Property Id: 309028



3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood floors close to the city, but country setting!. It is conveniently located just off Highway 69 in East Denison in a quiet neighborhood. This house is situated on a large wooded lot with a fenced backyard, including a small area for pet kennel. It includes a stove and refrigerator. It has tiled out kitchen backsplash, shower has been completely tiled out with glass accent. This is a must-see house!



• Rent: $1,100

• Security Deposit: $1,100



• No cats allowed

• Dogs allowed, no breed restrictions with $25 per pet monthly fee



Owner financing also available with $10,000-$20,000

down, no hassles, no banks, easy qualifying, bad credit ok!



Rent to own program with $3,000 down! Let us know if you're interested!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/520-e-hanna-st-denison-tx/309028

(RLNE5940284)