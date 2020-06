Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely updated Craftsman style home in a convenient location with great curb appeal. Fresh paint throughout, beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, kitchen is open with nice cabinets, a beautiful island and a farm sink with a window to lookout over the yard. Split bedrooms, separate laundry room. large living room and bedrooms plus metal roof. Enjoy sitting on the front porch or relaxing on the large covered patio in back.