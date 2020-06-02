All apartments in Del Rio
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:02 AM

511 Qualia Dr. - RENTAL

511 Qualia Dr · (830) 469-3040
Location

511 Qualia Dr, Del Rio, TX 78840

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Ranch style home by Val Verde Winery. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Comfortable and spacious living room, family room, and office space. Beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, range, dishwasher, built in wine chiller, farmhouse sink, and new faucet). Open kitchen concept leading into the dining room. The wet bar area is off of the dining room. The hallways consist of gorgeous hickory hard wood flooring. Home has three bedrooms with plenty of space. The master bedroom has two walk in closets. The master bathroom has a double vanity, nice size shower, and a sunken bath tub. The laundry room is large with room for oversized washer and dryer and extra shelving. Rectangular shaped home with a beautiful and cozy courtyard in the center of the home, accessible from all four sides through gorgeous French doors. Nearly 79K of upgrades within the past 15 months, both inside and out. Must see to fully appreciate! Viewing will be by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

