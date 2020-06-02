511 Qualia Dr. - RENTAL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Ranch style home by Val Verde Winery. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Comfortable and spacious living room, family room, and office space. Beautiful fully remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, range, dishwasher, built in wine chiller, farmhouse sink, and new faucet). Open kitchen concept leading into the dining room. The wet bar area is off of the dining room. The hallways consist of gorgeous hickory hard wood flooring. Home has three bedrooms with plenty of space. The master bedroom has two walk in closets. The master bathroom has a double vanity, nice size shower, and a sunken bath tub. The laundry room is large with room for oversized washer and dryer and extra shelving. Rectangular shaped home with a beautiful and cozy courtyard in the center of the home, accessible from all four sides through gorgeous French doors. Nearly 79K of upgrades within the past 15 months, both inside and out. Must see to fully appreciate! Viewing will be by appointment only.