801 Arbor Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 7:11 AM

801 Arbor Dr

801 Arbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 Arbor Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d5acd72085 ---- Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This home is in a highly desirable neighborhood, the home offers an open floor plan that was recently reconfigured to have an open concept in the living, dinning, and kitchen area. The backyard is spacious for entertainment or leisure. College Park Elementary is literally at the corner, San Jacinto Community College is down the street along with dozens of shopping centers and restaurants along Spencer Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Arbor Dr have any available units?
801 Arbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 801 Arbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
801 Arbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Arbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 801 Arbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 801 Arbor Dr offer parking?
No, 801 Arbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 801 Arbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Arbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Arbor Dr have a pool?
No, 801 Arbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 801 Arbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 801 Arbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Arbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Arbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Arbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 Arbor Dr has units with air conditioning.

