Deer Park, TX
1213 E Rutgers Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1213 E Rutgers Ln

1213 East Rutgers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1213 East Rutgers Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This stunning 3/1.5/2 is freshly updated and move-in ready. Beautiful wood tile throughout and the home has been freshly painted. Entry opens to a spacious family room and breakfast area leading to an updated kitchen whose features include granite counter tops and an under-mount sink. Granite in both bathrooms, as well as a new hall bath tiled tub surround. Gorgeous shade tree in the front yard. Brand new A/C will keep you cool all summer. Call to schedule a showing today!! No smoking/No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have any available units?
1213 E Rutgers Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 1213 E Rutgers Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1213 E Rutgers Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 E Rutgers Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln offer parking?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have a pool?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have accessible units?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 E Rutgers Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 E Rutgers Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1213 E Rutgers Ln has units with air conditioning.

