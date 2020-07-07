1213 E Rutgers Ln

Amenities

This stunning 3/1.5/2 is freshly updated and move-in ready. Beautiful wood tile throughout and the home has been freshly painted. Entry opens to a spacious family room and breakfast area leading to an updated kitchen whose features include granite counter tops and an under-mount sink. Granite in both bathrooms, as well as a new hall bath tiled tub surround. Gorgeous shade tree in the front yard. Brand new A/C will keep you cool all summer. Call to schedule a showing today!! No smoking/No pets