Dalworthington Gardens, TX
2243 Madrid Ct.
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:02 AM

2243 Madrid Ct.

2243 Madrid Court · No Longer Available
Location

2243 Madrid Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Arlington Townhome for Lease! - This 3 bedroom townhome is definitely a step above the rest. The curb appeal alone is enough to make you want to see what this townhome has to offer and with over 1,800sf, you will not be disappointed. Spacious living area features large windows, a
wood-burning fireplace and a guest bath located at the entryway. Equally large dining area and kitchen with an abundance of counter space, dishwasher, and electric range. Laundry room is located off the kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs in addition to 2nd full bath and built-in cabinets. You will definitely want to schedule a showing to see this beauty! Available for showings starting Saturday, May 25th. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED.

(RLNE4919791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have any available units?
2243 Madrid Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2243 Madrid Ct. have?
Some of 2243 Madrid Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Madrid Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Madrid Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Madrid Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2243 Madrid Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2243 Madrid Ct. offers parking.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Madrid Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have a pool?
No, 2243 Madrid Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2243 Madrid Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 Madrid Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 Madrid Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2243 Madrid Ct. has units with air conditioning.

