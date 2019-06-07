2243 Madrid Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Arlington Townhome for Lease! - This 3 bedroom townhome is definitely a step above the rest. The curb appeal alone is enough to make you want to see what this townhome has to offer and with over 1,800sf, you will not be disappointed. Spacious living area features large windows, a

wood-burning fireplace and a guest bath located at the entryway. Equally large dining area and kitchen with an abundance of counter space, dishwasher, and electric range. Laundry room is located off the kitchen. All bedrooms are located upstairs in addition to 2nd full bath and built-in cabinets. You will definitely want to schedule a showing to see this beauty! Available for showings starting Saturday, May 25th. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED.



(RLNE4919791)