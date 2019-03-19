2235 Seville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**FOR RENT** Prime location with ARLINGTON ISD. This beautiful 3-bed, 2.5-bath, 2-story townhome is spacious and inviting. Dramatically walk into the large living room with stone fireplace and extra tall ceiling that exemplifies the openness. The interior offers walk-in closets, bright kitchen, intercom & beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy living in a townhome community with great size bedrooms, recently updated flooring, additional storage and no HOA fees. All bedrooms are upstairs. Quick access to Veterans Park across the street on Arkansas Ln that has many walking trails and to TX Hwy 303. $45 app fee per adult and pet-friendly landlord. This one will not last. Not accepting Section 8.