2208 Seville Court

Amenities
Ready to Move-In Duplex near Veteran's Park in Dalworthington Gardens! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a low maintenance yard. This home has a cozy wood burning fire place, beautiful french doors leading to back area, and washer and dryer connections with built in storage shelves. Please contact us for our Pet Policy!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.