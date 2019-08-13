All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:16 PM

2208 Seville Court

2208 Seville Court · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Seville Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to Move-In Duplex near Veteran's Park in Dalworthington Gardens! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a low maintenance yard. This home has a cozy wood burning fire place, beautiful french doors leading to back area, and washer and dryer connections with built in storage shelves. Please contact us for our Pet Policy!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Seville Court have any available units?
2208 Seville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
Is 2208 Seville Court currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Seville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Seville Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Seville Court is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Seville Court offer parking?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Seville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Seville Court have a pool?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Seville Court have accessible units?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Seville Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2208 Seville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2208 Seville Court does not have units with air conditioning.

