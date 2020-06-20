Rent Calculator
Crowley, TX
513 S Beverly Street
Last updated June 20 2020






513 S Beverly Street
513 South Beverly Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
513 South Beverly Street, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 bed 1.5 bath 2 story unit. Great location near rec center and library! Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 S Beverly Street have any available units?
513 S Beverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
Is 513 S Beverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
513 S Beverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S Beverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 513 S Beverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 513 S Beverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 513 S Beverly Street offers parking.
Does 513 S Beverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 S Beverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S Beverly Street have a pool?
No, 513 S Beverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 513 S Beverly Street have accessible units?
No, 513 S Beverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 513 S Beverly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 S Beverly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 S Beverly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 S Beverly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
