Crowley, TX
513 S Beverly Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

513 S Beverly Street

513 South Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

513 South Beverly Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Large 2 bed 1.5 bath 2 story unit. Great location near rec center and library! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

