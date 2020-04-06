121 S. Hampton Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

NEWLY REMODELED 2 X 1.5, WITH BACKYARD!!!! - Property Id: 228484



Hampton Hollow Apartments are located on Hampton Road in Crowley, Texas. The complex has 76 rental units that are separate structures. Spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are designed to meet your specific living needs. Units feature air conditioning, heating, and wall-to-wall wood style flooring. The community amenities include a swimming pool, on-site laundry facilities, and offers off street parking. Hampton Hollow is a pet friendly community, although certain breed restrictions do apply. Hampton Hollow is located in a quiet neighborhood. At the same time, residents have easy access to many different resources, both within walking and driving range. The apartment complex is easily commutable to I-35W. Nearby parks include Gerald Petty Field and Bicentennial Park. In a private, tranquil neighborhood away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, come look today and make this your new home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228484

Property Id 228484



(RLNE5583946)