Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

The Life at Forest View

201 Hackberry St · (979) 200-4453
Location

201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX 77531

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 4500 · Avail. now

$620

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 0812 · Avail. now

$638

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0724 · Avail. now

$797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. now

$797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,053

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Forest View.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to The Life at Forest View located in Clute, Texas! Our apartment homes offer a number of sought after amenities and floor plans. Unwind at one of our large swimming pools with sundeck or enjoy shopping and entertainment close by. Prefer to be outdoors? Lake Jackson is just a 10-minute drive from the community. Enjoy the convenience of on-site barbecue areas, brand new laundry centers, and a community playground. You will love the variety of different floor plans that we offer, which boast both comfort and quality. Washer and dryer connections are available in select apartment homes, as well as modern interiors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and private patios/balconies just to name a few.Schedule your private tour today and find out what it means to Live Life Right at The Life at Forest View!THE LIFE ATThe Life at Forest View is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our TH

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 are required for the first pet; and a $150 non-refundable fee for the second pet
restrictions: No more than 2 pets per apartment with a combined weight of less than 100 pounds will be accepted. The animal’s weight will be assessed at the animals average size at full grown weight via our online research of the animal’s breed. If required by the community, a monthly rent will be charged. In general, only common, domestic, non-aggressive animals will be accepted. Exotic pets, livestock, snakes, large reptiles, spiders and ferrets are not allowed. Caged birds are permitted. Fish tanks, if permitted, may not exceed 40 gallons and must be properly supported.Aggressive dogs will not be permitted. If your animal is a mix, documentation is required stating the animal is not over 30% of the following restricted breeds. Additional breeds may be added if deemed necessary. Additionally, pet interviews, copies of current shot records, and photos may be required at any time, but at least once annually. We may also restrict or require the removal of any breed that becomes known as aggressive, in our sole discretion. Ask Management for further information. Pet rules apply to all pets at the community. The following is a list of breeds deemed aggressive: Akita American Bulldog American Pit Bull Chow Airedale Terrier Doberman Briard Bull Mastiff Wolf Hybrids Bull Terrier German Shepard Rottweiler Bouvier des Flandres American Staffordshire/Terrier Giant and Standard Schnauzer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Life at Forest View have any available units?
The Life at Forest View has 22 units available starting at $620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Life at Forest View have?
Some of The Life at Forest View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Forest View currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Forest View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Forest View pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Forest View is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Forest View offer parking?
Yes, The Life at Forest View offers parking.
Does The Life at Forest View have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Life at Forest View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Forest View have a pool?
Yes, The Life at Forest View has a pool.
Does The Life at Forest View have accessible units?
No, The Life at Forest View does not have accessible units.
Does The Life at Forest View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Life at Forest View has units with dishwashers.
Does The Life at Forest View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Life at Forest View has units with air conditioning.
