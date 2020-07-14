The Life at Forest View

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 are required for the first pet; and a $150 non-refundable fee for the second pet
restrictions: No more than 2 pets per apartment with a combined weight of less than 100 pounds will be accepted. The animal’s weight will be assessed at the animals average size at full grown weight via our online research of the animal’s breed. If required by the community, a monthly rent will be charged. In general, only common, domestic, non-aggressive animals will be accepted. Exotic pets, livestock, snakes, large reptiles, spiders and ferrets are not allowed. Caged birds are permitted. Fish tanks, if permitted, may not exceed 40 gallons and must be properly supported.Aggressive dogs will not be permitted. If your animal is a mix, documentation is required stating the animal is not over 30% of the following restricted breeds. Additional breeds may be added if deemed necessary. Additionally, pet interviews, copies of current shot records, and photos may be required at any time, but at least once annually. We may also restrict or require the removal of any breed that becomes known as aggressive, in our sole discretion. Ask Management for further information. Pet rules apply to all pets at the community. The following is a list of breeds deemed aggressive:
Akita American Bulldog American Pit Bull Chow Airedale Terrier Doberman
Briard Bull Mastiff Wolf Hybrids
Bull Terrier German Shepard Rottweiler
Bouvier des Flandres American Staffordshire/Terrier
Giant and Standard Schnauzer