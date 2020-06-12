/
3 bedroom apartments
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clute, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$881
1167 sqft
Work, run errands or hit the beach everything is close to Costa Verde! Located in Clute, Texas just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico. Choose from Spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes – this is affordable living with style!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Life at Forest View
201 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1069 sqft
Community features swimming pool, dog park, basketball court and resident clubhouse. Each apartment has washer and dryer connection, ceiling fans and dishwasher. Close to Justin Hurst Wildlife Management Area, Oyster Creek and Surfside Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
30 Units Available
LakeVue
200 E Brazoswood Dr, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1122 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Lakeside living near the Gulf Coast.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
133 Units Available
Vanderbilt Apartments
101 Hackberry St, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$980
1050 sqft
Providing amenities from a shimmering swimming pool and tennis court area, to a refined kitchen with spacious closets indoors, Vanderbilt will provide you with the most comfortable living experience available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
547 James St
547 James Street, Clute, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Clute
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
53 Units Available
The Lodge At Timbercreek
200 Timbercreek Dr, Richwood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
Finding beautiful apartment homes in Texas has never been easier. Come live at The Lodge at Timbercreek Apartments and enjoy luxurious living. The Lodge at Timbercreek is nestled in a lovely Richwood neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Cypress
329 Cypress Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
986 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Clute
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
21 Units Available
Palms of Lake Jackson
440 Highway 332, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Situated in the Lake Jackson, Texas, you'll find our charming community offers an impressive array of features and advantages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
220 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Jackson
202 FM 2004, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1325 sqft
Reserve at Lake Jackson will be ideal for those looking for a world of relaxation and comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1356 sqft
Experience the best of Texas living at The Remington Apartments. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Freeport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
201 HUISACHE STREET
201 Huisache Street, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM LEASE HOME (RLNE5817479)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 W 8th St
703 W 8th St, Freeport, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1871 sqft
Very large 3/2/1 - Beautiful large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage with a wood deck and wood fenced back yard. Has formal dining area and very spacious rooms. Kitchen has a lot of pantry space! (RLNE5709878)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Mimosa Ct
51 Mimosa Court, Lake Jackson, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
101 Silver Bay Ln
101 Silver Bay Lane, Lake Jackson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1641 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car Garage. Granite Counter Tops , fresh Paint, New Tile Floors, and Immaculate Curb Appeal. Located near Malls, Schools, and Hospitals.. This is the perfect home for your family....
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
705 N Ave F
705 North Avenue F, Freeport, TX
THIS CUTE 4 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BY SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARKS. LARGE KITCHEN COMES WITH A REFRIGERATOR AND ELECTRIC STOVE. LIVING AREA IS SPACIOUS. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE NICE-SIZED. LARGE BACKYARD.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
30 Hollychase Street
30 Hollychase St, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Get enchanted with this beautiful full brick home on Half an Acre lot. This spacious & open floor plan home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
31910 Amberjack Drive
31910 Amberjack Drive, Richwood, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3590 sqft
This 1.5-story sits on a quiet 3 acre lot with a natural pond.
Results within 10 miles of Clute
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Northview Dr
1429 Northview Drive, Angleton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
832 S Anderson
832 South Anderson Street, Angleton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
832 S Anderson Available 01/01/20 - (RLNE4707540)
