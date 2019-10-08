Rent Calculator
14631 Bonham St
14631 Bonham Street
Location
14631 Bonham Street, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This house is located off of I-10 East and the beltway. Big yard and a very spacious 3 br / 2 bath. It is with window units. Away from the all the noise of the city sits on a dead end street.
(RLNE5157679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14631 Bonham St have any available units?
14631 Bonham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cloverleaf, TX
.
Is 14631 Bonham St currently offering any rent specials?
14631 Bonham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14631 Bonham St pet-friendly?
No, 14631 Bonham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf
.
Does 14631 Bonham St offer parking?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not offer parking.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14631 Bonham St have a pool?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have a pool.
Does 14631 Bonham St have accessible units?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have accessible units.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have units with air conditioning.
