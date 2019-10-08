All apartments in Cloverleaf
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:34 AM

14631 Bonham St

14631 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

14631 Bonham Street, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This house is located off of I-10 East and the beltway. Big yard and a very spacious 3 br / 2 bath. It is with window units. Away from the all the noise of the city sits on a dead end street.

(RLNE5157679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14631 Bonham St have any available units?
14631 Bonham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
Is 14631 Bonham St currently offering any rent specials?
14631 Bonham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14631 Bonham St pet-friendly?
No, 14631 Bonham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf.
Does 14631 Bonham St offer parking?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not offer parking.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14631 Bonham St have a pool?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have a pool.
Does 14631 Bonham St have accessible units?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have accessible units.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14631 Bonham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14631 Bonham St does not have units with air conditioning.

