14315 Long Shadow Drive

This spacious home is back on the market! Don't let it slip away again! This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home allows for so much breathing room, from a large living room, to breakfast area, dining room, bonus room, and wonderful covered back patio that is great for gatherings. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC/Heater goes out!!! Contact Leasing Agent at 281-235-9461