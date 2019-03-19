All apartments in Cloverleaf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14315 Long Shadow Drive

14315 Long Shadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14315 Long Shadow Drive, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This spacious home is back on the market! Don't let it slip away again! This large 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home allows for so much breathing room, from a large living room, to breakfast area, dining room, bonus room, and wonderful covered back patio that is great for gatherings. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC/Heater goes out!!! Contact Leasing Agent at 281-235-9461

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have any available units?
14315 Long Shadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
Is 14315 Long Shadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14315 Long Shadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14315 Long Shadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive offer parking?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have a pool?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14315 Long Shadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14315 Long Shadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14315 Long Shadow Drive has units with air conditioning.

