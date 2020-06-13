Apartment List
TX
/
cleburne
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX

Finding an apartment in Cleburne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
2 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 N. Douglas Ave.
303 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great 2 bedroom available nice and spacious. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. Large kitchen with open floor plan, it comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1211 Loma Alta Pl
1211 Loma Alta Drive, Cleburne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2919 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom With 3 Baths Newly remolded - Complete remodel on an oversized corner lot!! This property has been completely updated with laminate flooring, granite countertops, 2 large living areas, and a brand new kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
705 Odell
705 Odell Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1532 sqft
Nice newly remolded 4 bedroom 2 bath - Newly renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with large open concept floor plan. Beautiful dark wood laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and large fenced back yard. (RLNE5852590)
Results within 5 miles of Cleburne

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Pecan Valley
2400 Pecan Valley, Johnson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1792 sqft
Spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom - 2 Baths - An amazing 3 bedroom two bath located in Cleburne. This adorable home features vinyl wood floor, new carpet, ceiling fans and blinds.

1 of 29

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
City Guide for Cleburne, TX

"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cleburne, TX

Finding an apartment in Cleburne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

