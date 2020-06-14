Apartment List
/
TX
/
cinco ranch
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cinco Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Memorial Parkway
41 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$927
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$937
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
7 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
56 Units Available
Reserve by the Lake
18600 S Parkview Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1341 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area just minutes from I-10 in the highly regarded Katy School District. Gated community with a wading pool and tot lot plus a fully equipped health and wellness club.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
45 Units Available
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1464 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mason Creek Business Park, these pet friendly units feature unique 10-foot ceilings. Fully-equipped with modern appliances, and grounds feature deluxe amenities. 24-hour emergency maintenance and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$839
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,086
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
211 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
131 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
City Guide for Cinco Ranch, TX

The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.

Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cinco Ranch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cinco Ranch, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cinco Ranch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with GarageCinco Ranch Apartments with GymCinco Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCinco Ranch Apartments with Parking
Cinco Ranch Apartments with PoolCinco Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerCinco Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsCinco Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine