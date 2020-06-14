111 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with garage
The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.
Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.
Cinco Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.