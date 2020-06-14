Apartment List
/
TX
/
cinco ranch
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX with garage

Cinco Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
Studio
$927
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$937
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1369 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1447 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
15 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1266 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1545 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 21 at 10:40pm
$
Contact for Availability
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Cinco Ranch
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
Addicks - Park Ten
26 Units Available
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,086
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1395 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
41 Units Available
Kingston Villas
21540 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1376 sqft
Welcome to Kingston Villas, Houston's premier apartment homes! Our spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature elegant chef-caliber kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
211 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
131 Units Available
The Maddox
1330 Park West Green Drive, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1649 sqft
The Maddox was designed to provide the perfect space for you - not just to live, but to thrive and create the life you have always imagined.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
34 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1389 sqft
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
35 Units Available
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1363 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring private yards, in-unit laundry and built-in desks. Amenities include a pool, a grilling areas and running trails. Just west of Houston with access to I-10 and Grand Parkway 99.
City Guide for Cinco Ranch, TX

The YMCA in Cinco Ranch was once named after Enron executive Ken Lay, before he was later disgraced and his name was removed from the facility. Despite this possibly dubious connection to one of the biggest scandals of the Houston area, Cinco Ranch is a master-planned community that's actually a highly desirable place to live.

Cinco Ranch was a real working ranch before Texas even existed as a republic. The original owners raised cattle and grew rice there. But today it's a master-planned community on the outskirts of Katy, a large suburb of Houston, which has attracted thousands. By the time the plans for the community are done, Cinco Ranch will have more than 14,000 homes - enough for a small city in itself in just over 8,000 acres.

Having trouble with Craigslist Cinco Ranch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cinco Ranch, TX

Cinco Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with GarageCinco Ranch Apartments with GymCinco Ranch Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCinco Ranch Apartments with Parking
Cinco Ranch Apartments with PoolCinco Ranch Apartments with Washer-DryerCinco Ranch Dog Friendly ApartmentsCinco Ranch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine