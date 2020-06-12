/
2 bedroom apartments
150 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cinco Ranch, TX
Cinco Ranch
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Memorial Parkway
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Grand Villas at Katy
1550 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1136 sqft
Clubhouse, pool, gym, outdoor grill, media room and pool table on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining venues, medical facilities and entertainment spots.
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1169 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1112 sqft
Spacious homes flooded with natural light. Resort-stlye pool with sun shelf, island table. DVD/Video library available to residents. Less than a mile to George Bush/Eldridge Park.
Cinco Ranch
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Cornerstone Ranch
2002 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Located in prestigious Katy, Texas, we offer an abundance of lifestyle conveniences and charm. Embrace the sense of community that Katy and Cornerstone Ranch is known for as you enjoy towering 9ft.
Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1152 sqft
Airy homes with nine-foot ceilings. Large movie room with projector and theater-style seating for over twenty. Resort-style pool with water features and sunshelf.
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Sorrel Grand Parkway
1660 Katy Gap Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1393 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, game room, gym, and media center. Right off Grand Parkway. Easy access to leading schools and prime shopping and dining venues.
Cimarron Parkway Apartments
22022 Cimarron Pkwy, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1040 sqft
Gorgeous pet-friendly units with granite-style countertops, cherry wood cabinetry and brushed nickel hardware. Ample storage areas and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, heated spa and sun deck. Minutes from I-10 and Park Ten.
Parkside Grand Parkway
1226 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly community that has two on-site pet parks. Select apartments even have fenced-in yards. All tenants have access to two swimming pools. Part of the Cinco Ranch School District.
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Your search for a fantastic one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment in Katy is over. Broadstone Grand Parkway offers nine different floor plan options for apartment homes conveniently located in the heart of the city.
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1189 sqft
Courtyards with hammocks and putting greens. Resort-style pool with water features, sun shelf. Fully equipped gym with cardio and strength-training equipment. Upscale interiors with granite countertops, vinyl wood flooring and textured walls. Fast access to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1277 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Addicks - Park Ten
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1104 sqft
Conveniently located near Memorial City Mall, Katy Mills Mall and Town & Country. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans. Property offers residents, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and internet cafe. E-payment and 24-hour maintenance.
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Silver Stream
21077 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1131 sqft
Stylish, modern flats and lofts located near the Mason Creek Hike and Interstate-10. Professionally decorated homes with open floors plans and floor-to-ceiling windows. Cyber cafe, athletic club, yoga studio and business lounge.
Cinco Ranch
Olympus Grand Crossing
302 Cobia Dr, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1298 sqft
Apartments with wood-style flooring and quartz countertops. Relaxing pool with cabanas, direct-access garages and 24-hour gym. Easy access to I-10 and the Grand Parkway, and close to Katy Mills and Katy Hospital.
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1201 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Broadstone Market Station
24002 Colonial Pkwy, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1156 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
The Place at Green Trails
1111 Houghton Rd, Katy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1023 sqft
The Place at Green Trails Apartments in Katy, Texas, offer affordable and modern apartment living. Patios and balconies and a resort pool make living here easy.
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
867 sqft
Conveniently located near Mason Creek Business Park, these pet friendly units feature unique 10-foot ceilings. Fully-equipped with modern appliances, and grounds feature deluxe amenities. 24-hour emergency maintenance and 24-hour gym.
