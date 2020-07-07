Amenities

5303 South Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Private front door entries and attached garages Distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans Entertaining kitchen with granite counter tops Tile backsplash Stainless steel appliances (in select apartment homes) GE Energy Star black appliances, espresso cabinetry with custom hardware creates a perfect chef inspired kitchen Bay windows and breakfast nooks Floor plans streaming with natural light Designer color schemes Unique home features including built in computer desks, arched doorways, and custom lighting packages High efficiency washer and dryers in each residence Private patio and balconies Attached garages ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes Sports club with cardio theater Resort style swimming pool with sun deck Poolside gourmet grilling kitchen Multimedia and wifi center Beautifully landscaped courtyards All apartments with direct access garages and private entrances Located in prestigious Cinco Ranch neighborhood Highly acclaimed Katy ISD Easy access to I-10, Grand Parkway, and Westpark Convenient to major employment centers such as the Energy Corridor and the Westchase district Dog park