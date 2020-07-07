All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Find more places like 5303 South Mason Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cinco Ranch, TX
/
5303 South Mason Road
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:58 AM

5303 South Mason Road

5303 S Mason Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cinco Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5303 S Mason Rd, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
5303 South Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 07/03/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. “They would welcome us as liberators!” we once thought. But time has past, and our thoughts have evolved. It turns out, things are much more complicated than that. Your rowdy brigade of girl-scout-cookie wielding middle schoolers started off with a noble mission. To liberate Houston from the horrors of cardboard tasting gluten free baked goods. It turns out your overzealous cookie crusade went a little overboard. What started off as a few boxes of Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties has slippery-sloped its way into you become a ruthless cookie kingpin wielding vast powers all over the country. The Al Capone of Caramel Delights some call you. Some quiver in fear of you, others revere your swift handed justice. But most importantly, you now can afford to live in that stunning Houston apartment complex you’ve been dreaming out. Yes, the one you’re looking at right now. It’s amazing. It’s about time you’ve upgraded isn’t it? ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Private front door entries and attached garages Distinctive one and two bedroom floor plans Entertaining kitchen with granite counter tops Tile backsplash Stainless steel appliances (in select apartment homes) GE Energy Star black appliances, espresso cabinetry with custom hardware creates a perfect chef inspired kitchen Bay windows and breakfast nooks Floor plans streaming with natural light Designer color schemes Unique home features including built in computer desks, arched doorways, and custom lighting packages High efficiency washer and dryers in each residence Private patio and balconies Attached garages ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Professionally managed by CWS Apartment Homes Sports club with cardio theater Resort style swimming pool with sun deck Poolside gourmet grilling kitchen Multimedia and wifi center Beautifully landscaped courtyards All apartments with direct access garages and private entrances Located in prestigious Cinco Ranch neighborhood Highly acclaimed Katy ISD Easy access to I-10, Grand Parkway, and Westpark Convenient to major employment centers such as the Energy Corridor and the Westchase district Dog park ________________________________ Looking for a new apartment? We’re Taco Street Houston. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don’t worry, it makes sense. We’re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We’re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don’t have to pay us anything. Cool! [ Published 3-Jul-19 / ID 3057467 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 South Mason Road have any available units?
5303 South Mason Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 5303 South Mason Road have?
Some of 5303 South Mason Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 South Mason Road currently offering any rent specials?
5303 South Mason Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 South Mason Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5303 South Mason Road is pet friendly.
Does 5303 South Mason Road offer parking?
Yes, 5303 South Mason Road offers parking.
Does 5303 South Mason Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5303 South Mason Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 South Mason Road have a pool?
Yes, 5303 South Mason Road has a pool.
Does 5303 South Mason Road have accessible units?
No, 5303 South Mason Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 South Mason Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 South Mason Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5303 South Mason Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5303 South Mason Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy
Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Cinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine