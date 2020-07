Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRIVATE, QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! 3411 Santa Catalina Court is a 1-story home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in the gated community of Kelliwood Links. Open floor plan. Walk to Willow Fork Golf course and elementary school. Near many of Katy's most popular shopping, dining, banking, medical and entertainment venues. Covered patio and sprinkler system. Zoned to Katy ISD! Pets are case-by-case basis. This is a non-smoking property. New flooring!