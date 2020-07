22504 Sail Harbour Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

WONDERFUL HOME IN DESIRABLE CINCO RANCH. THIS COMMUNITY HAS GREAT AMENITIES SUCH AS A REFRESHING BEACH ENTRY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, AND PLAYGROUND. THIS HOME FEATURES A FORMAL DINING ROOM AT THE FRONT OF THE HOME WHICH IS GREAT FOR CELEBRATIONS! LAMINATE FLOORING AND TILE THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH WALL OF WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT AND HIGH CEILINGS. IT HAS A GREAT ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ABUNDANT COUNTER/CABINET SPACE, AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. THE LIGHT AND BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA GIVES YOU VIEWS OF THE BACKYARD. YOU HAVE A SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, TUB PLUS A SEPARATE SHOWER. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS MEDIA ROOM WHICH SERVES AS A GREAT FLEXIBLE SPACE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH PATIO IS GREAT TO ENTERTAIN. WATER SOFTENER, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!