21502 Willow Glade Dr.

- Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Willow Park Greens! Study w/french doors & crown molding! Large family area great for entertaining guests featuring tile flooring & a gas log fireplace! Whip up your favorite meals in the classic kitchen equipped w/tile backsplash, granite counters, recessed lighting & serving bar! Breakfast area w/built-in bookshelves! Spacious master suite w/master bath showcasing a walk-in closet, dbl vanities, tile & a garden tub w/sep shower! 2 sec bdrms complete the package!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



