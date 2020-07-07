All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Find more places like 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cinco Ranch, TX
/
21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane

21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cinco Ranch
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning Taylor Morrison 1-story home w/incredible attention to detail, flawlessly renovated & ready for move in. Wall of windows in living areas bring in plenty of natural light covered w/"black-out" blinds for privacy. Coffered ceilings in the spacious family room w/gas log, cast stone fireplace, & media nook. Open floor plan highlights the gourmet kitchen center island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, & upgraded Stainless Steel appliances. Home features art niches, crown molding, blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Private master bedroom w/bay window overlooking backyard landscaping. Upgraded master bath w/oversized sunken, jetted tub, granite countertops, custom travertine flooring, & tile in oversized shower w/frameless glass. Separate formal dining area and large secondary bedrooms. The spacious study has French doors & 2 tall windows w/wood blinds. Garage for 3 cars w/a bay for 2 cars & a separate single car bay. Room to build pool in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have any available units?
21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have?
Some of 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy
Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Similar Pages

Cinco Ranch 1 BedroomsCinco Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Cinco Ranch 3 BedroomsCinco Ranch Apartments with Balcony
Cinco Ranch Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TX
Richwood, TXWharton, TXNassau Bay, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine