21019 Kelliwood Grove Lane

Amenities
Stunning Taylor Morrison 1-story home w/incredible attention to detail, flawlessly renovated & ready for move in. Wall of windows in living areas bring in plenty of natural light covered w/"black-out" blinds for privacy. Coffered ceilings in the spacious family room w/gas log, cast stone fireplace, & media nook. Open floor plan highlights the gourmet kitchen center island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, & upgraded Stainless Steel appliances. Home features art niches, crown molding, blinds & ceiling fans throughout. Private master bedroom w/bay window overlooking backyard landscaping. Upgraded master bath w/oversized sunken, jetted tub, granite countertops, custom travertine flooring, & tile in oversized shower w/frameless glass. Separate formal dining area and large secondary bedrooms. The spacious study has French doors & 2 tall windows w/wood blinds. Garage for 3 cars w/a bay for 2 cars & a separate single car bay. Room to build pool in backyard.