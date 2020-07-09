1807 Garden Terrace Drive

Amenities
Roomy, Cinco Ranch Classic. Walk to pool, park and school through greenbelt bike path. Study w/French doors, beautiful formal DR w/ handscraped hardwoods, large den w/FP, big kitchen w/large pantry! Backpack, book rack inside back door. All Cinco Ranch amenities incl Beach Club, Waterpark, lighted tennis, hike/bike trails. Within 5 min of LaCenterra, Lifetime Fit, YMCA, Ft. Bend library, Cinco Golf Club! Highly acclaimed exemplary elem & recognized Beck Jr High & Cinco Ranch Senior High! Quick to Energy Corridor!