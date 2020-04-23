Amenities
618 Overbluff St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1360
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances:
Extras: Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the well-established Channelview subdivision priced to lease fast! It has a kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Your home's large living room features a stylish vaulted ceiling and a nice sunlight illumination. Big sized bedrooms with spacious closets too. Do you enjoy outside activities? This gem includes a Texas sized fenced back yard and a nice sized covered patio! Don't wait... won't last long. APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
