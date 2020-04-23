Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge online portal

618 Overbluff St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1360

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances:



Extras: Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the well-established Channelview subdivision priced to lease fast! It has a kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Your home's large living room features a stylish vaulted ceiling and a nice sunlight illumination. Big sized bedrooms with spacious closets too. Do you enjoy outside activities? This gem includes a Texas sized fenced back yard and a nice sized covered patio! Don't wait... won't last long. APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913



(RLNE2497223)