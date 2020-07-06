All apartments in Channelview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15927 Breanna Lane

15927 Breanna Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15927 Breanna Lane, Channelview, TX 77049

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
One story all brick 4bed 2full bath home now available in Sonoma Ranch. Home features ceramic tile throughout, formal dining and living open floor concept. High vaulted ceiling in living, crown mold, arched doorways and built in entertainment center in living. Large kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Master suite with garden tub and dual vanity sinks. Large secondary bedrooms with good size closets. The back yard has a covered patio with ceiling fans and storage shed. Move-in before the Holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

