15927 Breanna Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

One story all brick 4bed 2full bath home now available in Sonoma Ranch. Home features ceramic tile throughout, formal dining and living open floor concept. High vaulted ceiling in living, crown mold, arched doorways and built in entertainment center in living. Large kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Master suite with garden tub and dual vanity sinks. Large secondary bedrooms with good size closets. The back yard has a covered patio with ceiling fans and storage shed. Move-in before the Holidays!