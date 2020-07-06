All apartments in Channelview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15923 Hidden Manor Drive

15923 Hidden Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15923 Hidden Manor Drive, Channelview, TX 77049

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 25474 sq ft, 2 story home in Houston, TX! Open and spacious floor plan that runs tile throughout first floor. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage space. Huge granite island and breakfast bar that opens up to living room. Master suite down with lots of natural light, and along with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Great game room upstairs with a cozy work corner and remaining bedrooms.

Pets are case by case basis.

Give me a call today, this home won't last long.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have any available units?
15923 Hidden Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have?
Some of 15923 Hidden Manor Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15923 Hidden Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15923 Hidden Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15923 Hidden Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15923 Hidden Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15923 Hidden Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

