15923 Hidden Manor Drive

Lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 25474 sq ft, 2 story home in Houston, TX! Open and spacious floor plan that runs tile throughout first floor. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage space. Huge granite island and breakfast bar that opens up to living room. Master suite down with lots of natural light, and along with separate tub & shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet. Great game room upstairs with a cozy work corner and remaining bedrooms.



Pets are case by case basis.



Give me a call today, this home won't last long.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.