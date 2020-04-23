15423 N Brentwood St #1

Amenities

This charming, exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is perfect for a single family. It has plenty of off road parking space. This home is recently remodeled with new carpet, paint & bath fixtures.



NO PETS ALLOWED



Application Requirements: We verify rental history, work history & criminal background.

*$850 Rent + $850 Deposit (Must be paid in full prior to move in)

*Provide proof of income of 3X the rent amount per month.

(Must provide 1 month's proof of verifiable income, Check stubs, Bank Statement, W-2, etc)

*Picture Identification for Everyone Over 18 Yrs. of Age

(Background Check-murder, rape/sexual assault will not be approved).



If you meet the income requirement & are interested you can come by our office located at 313 Carlang St. Channelview, TX 77530 (right behind the White Elephant flea market) Mon.-Fri. 10:00-6:00 with the required payment & documentation to complete the application.



*After hours you can contact the Property Manager Jorge Campos (713) 202-0854*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101518

Property Id 101518



