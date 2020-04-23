All apartments in Channelview
15423 N Brentwood St #1

15423 North Brentwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

15423 North Brentwood Street, Channelview, TX 77530
Old River Terrace

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mobile Home for Rent - Property Id: 101518

This charming, exquisite 3 Bedroom 2 Bath is perfect for a single family. It has plenty of off road parking space. This home is recently remodeled with new carpet, paint & bath fixtures.

NO PETS ALLOWED

Application Requirements: We verify rental history, work history & criminal background.
*$850 Rent + $850 Deposit (Must be paid in full prior to move in)
*Provide proof of income of 3X the rent amount per month.
(Must provide 1 month's proof of verifiable income, Check stubs, Bank Statement, W-2, etc)
*Picture Identification for Everyone Over 18 Yrs. of Age
(Background Check-murder, rape/sexual assault will not be approved).

If you meet the income requirement & are interested you can come by our office located at 313 Carlang St. Channelview, TX 77530 (right behind the White Elephant flea market) Mon.-Fri. 10:00-6:00 with the required payment & documentation to complete the application.

*After hours you can contact the Property Manager Jorge Campos (713) 202-0854*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101518
Property Id 101518

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4721080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have any available units?
15423 N Brentwood St #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have?
Some of 15423 N Brentwood St #1's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15423 N Brentwood St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
15423 N Brentwood St #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15423 N Brentwood St #1 pet-friendly?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 offer parking?
Yes, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 offers parking.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have a pool?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have accessible units?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15423 N Brentwood St #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15423 N Brentwood St #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

