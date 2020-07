Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located in the heart of the Sterling Green subdivision. Located just off of Beltway 8 and near local shopping and amenities this home makes for ease in your day life and commute. And, it's located in a Cul-De-Sac. Appointments are made easy, call to make yours today.