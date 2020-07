Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY AND TOTALLY UPDATED. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. FRESH PAINT, HARDY PLANK, REMODELED KITCHEN W/ NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW APPLIANCES: STOVE, DISHWASHER, FRIDGE. STYLISH AND EASY TO MAINTAIN WOOD LAMINATE AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS, NEW INTERIOR DOORS, WATER HEATER AND MORE! LAWN HAS NEW SOD. VERY NICE UPDATES, KITCHEN IS NOW MORE OPEN TO LIVING AREA AND MAKES FOR A GREAT SHOWING. GOOD PRICE, NICE FAMILY HOME. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING!