1119 Greencroft St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Greencroft St

1119 Greencroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Greencroft Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in! Large front/backyard w/ plenty of driveway and garage space, fully fenced, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bath, custom-made kitchen cabinets along w/ appliances. You do not want to miss out! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis***ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Greencroft St have any available units?
1119 Greencroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1119 Greencroft St have?
Some of 1119 Greencroft St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Greencroft St currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Greencroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Greencroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Greencroft St is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Greencroft St offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Greencroft St offers parking.
Does 1119 Greencroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Greencroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Greencroft St have a pool?
No, 1119 Greencroft St does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Greencroft St have accessible units?
No, 1119 Greencroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Greencroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Greencroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Greencroft St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1119 Greencroft St has units with air conditioning.

