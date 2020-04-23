1119 Greencroft St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath ready for immediate move in! Large front/backyard w/ plenty of driveway and garage space, fully fenced, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bath, custom-made kitchen cabinets along w/ appliances. You do not want to miss out! *550+ credit score, no broken leases/evictions within 3 years, 3x the rent in gross income *Pets case by case basis***ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!