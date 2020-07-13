Apartment List
/
TX
/
cedar hill
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM

97 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar Hill, TX

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Hill
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Route 67 and close to I-35E. Modern apartments with oversized closets, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar. Community includes a pool, a gym, a clubhouse and a coffee bar with free WiFi.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Hill
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
134 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
23 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
36 Units Available
Redbird
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
887 sqft
Deluxe apartment units have fireplaces and luxurious master bedrooms, and are recently renovated. On-site features include playground, three swimming pools, clubhouse, hot tub and fitness facility. Conveniently located just southwest of Dallas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
15 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
13 Units Available
Redbird
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1245 sqft
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
25 Units Available
Wolf Creek
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
884 sqft
Easy access to Highway 67, I-20 and I-35, as well as shops and dining. Community includes a pool, media room and 24-hour fitness center. Units have large closets and W/D hookup.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1402 sqft
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$849
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$873
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
5 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
1303 Main
1303 S Main St, Duncanville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,011
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1057 sqft
Known for its quality and comfort, this complex includes a variety of home-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. You'll find gourmet kitchens, lavish interior finishes, picture windows, custom cabinetry and much more.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
22 Units Available
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
901 sqft
Sparkling bi-level pool. Bright rainbow playground with climbing equipment, slide. Affordable housing community with income limits. Immediate access to I-20 and US-67.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
32 Units Available
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
454 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
706 sqft
At Luna Apartment Homes, we go above and beyond to ensure that our community offers amenities suited to your lifestyle. Our spacious floor plans come supplied with must-have and nice-to-have amenities designed to ease the stress of day-to-day life.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
21 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.

July 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report. Cedar Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Hill Rent Report. Cedar Hill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Hill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Cedar Hill rents declined over the past month

Cedar Hill rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Hill stand at $1,255 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,559 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Hill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Hill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Hill

    As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Hill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Hill is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Cedar Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,559 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cedar Hill's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Hill than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Cedar Hill is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill 3 BedroomsCedar Hill Apartments under $1,000Cedar Hill Apartments under $1,100
    Cedar Hill Apartments under $1,200Cedar Hill Apartments with BalconyCedar Hill Apartments with GarageCedar Hill Apartments with GymCedar Hill Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Cedar Hill Apartments with ParkingCedar Hill Apartments with PoolCedar Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerCedar Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
    Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
    Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District