Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Bullard, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area
Results within 5 miles of Bullard

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4814 FM 346
4814 FM 346 E, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1837 sqft
THIS IS A NEW HOME. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MAY 1, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
20735 FM 756
20735 FM 756, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1881 sqft
You do not want to miss out on this stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Carport country home in Tyler! This home will be perfect for your growing family, or over night guest stays.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19983 Meadow West Lane
19983 Meadow West Ln, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1603 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Flint - Property Id: 200651 This beautiful home located in a quiet subdivision will be ready to rent on March 1st, 2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5320 Meadow Ridge
5320 Meadow Ridge Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1744 sqft
5320 Meadow Ridge Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Flint, Coming Soon! - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD. Large open family room with wood-burning fireplace is perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr.
4692 Leaning Oaks, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1861 sqft
4692 Leaning Oaks Dr. Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flint, Texas! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with new flooring in Flint.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.
Results within 10 miles of Bullard
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
15542 CR 178
15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,495
1450 sqft
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5926 brynmar
5926 Brynmar Ct, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2270 sqft
Custom home in South Tyler. Handscraped hardwood floors. Two living areas that flow openly with kitchen and dining. Beautiful, custom drapes in living and dining rooms. Stone fireplace in den with gas logs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bullard, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bullard renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

