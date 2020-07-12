Apartment List
/
TX
/
brookshire
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Brookshire, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookshire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 02:09pm
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
34819 Lake Point Dr
34819 Lake Pt, Brookshire, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Great house in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-10! Huge double lot with a fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Located across the street form a fishing lake. Close school bus pickup and drop off.
Results within 5 miles of Brookshire

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
9973 Boulder Bend Lane
9973 Boulder Bend Ln, Waller County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
WASHER, DRYER & REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Willow Creek Farms is in a master planned community! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, study, gameroom & a 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
29831 Bellous River Lane
29831 Bellous River Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
Beautiful Beazer 1 story in Young Lake. Energy efficient home with spray foam insulation, LED lights, Low E windows + more. Inside find beautiful tile floors, soft neutral paint, & raised ceilings with recessed lights. Study w/French doors.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
28619 Monarch Cliffs Drive
28619 Monarch Cliffs Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2713 sqft
Beautiful Two Story Single Family Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath. Formal Dining, Master Bedroom Down, Game Room & Three Bedrooms Up.
Results within 10 miles of Brookshire
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
29 Units Available
The Cape At Grand Harbor Apartments
24758 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cape at Grand Harbor Apartments in Katy, TX are Texas living at its best, with hardwood floors, open kitchens and charming stone-finished exteriors with a resort-style pool for lounging.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
946 sqft
Pool and hot tub with wooden sundeck, plus adjacent grassy picnic area. Spacious walk-in closets with every bedroom. Just one mile to I-10/Katy Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
18 Units Available
Camden Grand Harbor
24757 Grand Harbor Dr, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1365 sqft
Crown molding and granite countertops for stylish living. Washer and dryer, plus walk-in closets with all floor plans. Outdoor fireside lounge. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, fountains, tile sundeck, and adjacent barbeque area. Less than a mile to I-10.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
203 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,332
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 12:26pm
41 Units Available
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1475 sqft
Fitness center with spinning room. Resort-style pool with landscaped fountains. Dog park with pet wash station. Upscale kitchens with slab granite countertops, tile backsplashes, track and pendant lighting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6230 Arroyo Springs Lane
6230 Arroyo Springs Ln, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2598 sqft
Beautiful Ashton Woods 3/2/2 home located across from a winding trail and trees/park setting. Kitchen opened to the family room with a large granite counter top for easy family/friends entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brookshire, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brookshire apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brookshire 3 BedroomsBrookshire Apartments with Balcony
Brookshire Apartments with GarageBrookshire Apartments with Parking
Brookshire Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrookshire Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TX
Katy, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Tomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXJersey Village, TXCinco Ranch, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College