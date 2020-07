Amenities

AUGUST PRE-LEASE! Nicely updated 4 bedroom/2bath home on 5 wooded acres close to town. Recent updates include new roof, laminate and tile flooring, granite counters in kitchen and paint throughout. This beautiful setting features large covered back porch and brick patio overlooking peaceful wooded lot. Property is perimeter fenced and has a smaller portion fenced off for back yard. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $2700 DEPOSIT: $2700