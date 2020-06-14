Apartment List
/
TX
/
benbrook
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Benbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Benbrook Lakeside
84 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1488 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Westpark Estates
18 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
13 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
River Park
30 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hulen Mall
10 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Overton South
37 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Western Hills
16 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Hunter's Ridge
21 Units Available
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
City View
45 Units Available
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
City View
19 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
River Park
31 Units Available
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1493 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 9 at 03:01pm
Ridglea Hills
19 Units Available
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
83 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
42 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1268 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Overton South
13 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Sunset Heights South
21 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
40 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Candle Ridge West
5 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
25 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Ridglea
2 Units Available
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$850
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
606 sqft
Welcome to Ridglea Court Apartments! We are an upscale, boutique community of 26 luxury apartment homes. Cutting-edge smart home technology, upscale décor, and beautiful shared-space amenities await you.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Western Hills
21 Units Available
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1299 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Residents get access to a pool, 24-hour gym, billiards table and more. Close to Ridglea Theater for convenient nighttime fun. Near lots of shops and restaurants around Camp Bowie Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Overton South
32 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Benbrook, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Benbrook renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenbrook 3 BedroomsBenbrook Accessible Apartments
Benbrook Apartments with BalconyBenbrook Apartments with GarageBenbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenbrook Apartments with Move-in Specials
Benbrook Apartments with ParkingBenbrook Apartments with PoolBenbrook Apartments with Washer-DryerBenbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsBenbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary