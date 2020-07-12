Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Bellmead, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellmead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
19 Units Available
Lacy-Lakeview
Meadows
4300 Meyers Ln, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
750 sqft
Just off I-35 in Waco in the Connally School District. Units feature carpeting, separate dining rooms, window coverings, ceiling fans, air conditioning and linen closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Timbercrest
1524 Berkshire St
1524 Berkshire Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1588 sqft
Spacious Home Ideally located - Property Id: 275992 Spacious home located near to downtown, McLane Stadium, Baylor, easy access to shopping and I-35 Home has recently been renovated with woodgrain tile, granite countertops, new fixtures...

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Carver
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmead
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
11 Units Available
Oakwood
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Brazos
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
54 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carver
621 Lenox St
621 Lenox Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
appliances, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, fenced backyard. PICTURES COMING SOON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE OFFICE. SECTION 8 APPROVED!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1226 Bagby Avenue
1226 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2050 sqft
Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382 Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
North Waco
609 Herring apt
609 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
375 sqft
Fully furnished apartment located in the rear of main house on Herring Ave just a few blocks from Cameron Park. Furnished with a queen bed, full bath with shower, washer/dryer, & TV. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator & microwave.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1921 S 7th Street Unit C
1921 S 7th St, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit within walking distance to Baylor University. You won't find bedrooms and closets this big inside the Baylor bubble! Definitely sharable if you are on a budget! Gated courtyard with porch swings and bike racks.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1915 S 7th Street Unit B
1915 S 7th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom unit within walking distance of campus! All bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and wonderful open concept in the kitchen and living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Baylor
1418 S 10th Street Unit B
1418 S 10th St, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious! This top floor duplex boasts vinyl hardwoods and granite throughout! Big bedrooms and huge closets with a bathroom in each bedroom! Escape to your own space and never have to share a bathroom with a half bath off the kitchen!

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
200 Timber View Dr
200 Timberview Drive, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
timberview - Property Id: 275233 built in range, microwave and dishwasher, privacy fenced, large corner lot, double closet at master, large kitchen and dining area, 2 car attached garage with pet door, recent paint and flooring, large drive way/

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lacy-Lakeview
105 Silver Fox
105 Silver Fox, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1628 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* This home is 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Bellmead
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Kendrick
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1274 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Kendrick
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$944
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,161
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Landon Branch
Woodhollow
4502 Lake Shore Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable Lake Shore Drive location close to Lake Waco, Lion's Park, and Cameron Park Zoo. Interior upgrades include wood-burning fireplaces, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Two pools with sundecks available for residents.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
West Waco
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Kendrick
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Alta Vista
Roots at Waco
3001 South New Road, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1165 sqft
Look no further for a great apartment living because you've found it! Our beautiful newly constructed community is centrally located in the Heart of Waco, Texas. We are just a few minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
The Edmond
5817 Edmond Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellmead, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellmead apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

