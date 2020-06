Amenities

pet friendly garage microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS..



This two story 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rents for $875 with a deposit of $875. The entire upstairs is one bedroom with it's own private full bath. Great as a master bedroom or even a game/play room. Central H&A, two car detached garage with fenced in backyard. Comes furnished with refrigerator, stove, microwave. This unit allow 2 pets (with breed restrictions) must pass pet screening. Renters insurance is required.

MUST CALL YOLANDA TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING. 254-714-1000