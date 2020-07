Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LOVELY 2/2/2 HOME WITH COVERED ENTRY. LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO. GOOD SIZED DEN. KITCHEN HAS NICELY PLANNED STORAGE, GLASS BOCK, TILE FLOORS AND BUILT-IN DESK. UPDATED BATHS. RECESSED LIGHTING. THE HUGE MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET WAS ONCE A THIRD BEDROOM. DEN OFF OF KITCHEN HAS BEEN USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. PATIO. SPACIOUS BACK YARD. MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!