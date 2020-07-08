5415 Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

Looking for a rental with a park like back yard yet is minutes from Downtown Houston, The Galleria and The Texas Medical Center? This is amazing opportunity to get a large 4/5 bed home on a huge lot in Bellaire. The entire home is painted in a neutral off white and brand new carpeting was installed upstairs in 2017. With a neutral fresh base this is a rental home which would be easy to put your own stamp on and call home. Washer/Dryer and Refridgerator included. New oven installed Spring 2020.