All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 5415 Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
5415 Holly Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:46 PM

5415 Holly Street

5415 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5415 Holly Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Looking for a rental with a park like back yard yet is minutes from Downtown Houston, The Galleria and The Texas Medical Center? This is amazing opportunity to get a large 4/5 bed home on a huge lot in Bellaire. The entire home is painted in a neutral off white and brand new carpeting was installed upstairs in 2017. With a neutral fresh base this is a rental home which would be easy to put your own stamp on and call home. Washer/Dryer and Refridgerator included. New oven installed Spring 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Holly Street have any available units?
5415 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5415 Holly Street have?
Some of 5415 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 5415 Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5415 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 5415 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 5415 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5415 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 5415 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Holly Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5415 Holly Street has accessible units.
Does 5415 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5415 Holly Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine