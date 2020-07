Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Very cute three bedroom, one bath home. Formal living and dining room combination plus den. Kitchen has nice cabinet space and gas range/oven. Hardwood floors in formals and bedrooms. Two-car attached garage. Nice patio area for grilling and large backyard. Convenient to Bellaire shopping and high school. DID NOT FLOOD.