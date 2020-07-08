5311 Patrick Henry Street

Amenities

House DID NOT FLOOD in Harvey; water did come onto the yard per owner. This pristine home is centrally located within walking distance to Condit Elem., Civic Center amenities, shopping & great restaurants. On a quiet block in a quiet neighborhood in the zoned and independent City of Bellaire. The Floor Plan (See attached/house measured over 5,000 SF) provides versatility with five full baths (and an optional bedroom on the first floor). Roof is 4 years old and all four air conditioners/thermostats replaced 2019. Brazilian Cherry hardwoods run through the first floor and downstairs Study which has a full bath. The 17x19 Master bedroom has an adjacent 6x17 sitting area with wet bar and study built-ins. Master closet is 16x12. Separate 2nd floor office or hobby room is 9x18. 3rd floor also has a full bath and can serve as a 5th bedroom suite, media or game room.