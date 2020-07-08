All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:04 PM

5311 Patrick Henry Street

5311 Patrick Henry Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

5311 Patrick Henry Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
House DID NOT FLOOD in Harvey; water did come onto the yard per owner. This pristine home is centrally located within walking distance to Condit Elem., Civic Center amenities, shopping & great restaurants. On a quiet block in a quiet neighborhood in the zoned and independent City of Bellaire. The Floor Plan (See attached/house measured over 5,000 SF) provides versatility with five full baths (and an optional bedroom on the first floor). Roof is 4 years old and all four air conditioners/thermostats replaced 2019. Brazilian Cherry hardwoods run through the first floor and downstairs Study which has a full bath. The 17x19 Master bedroom has an adjacent 6x17 sitting area with wet bar and study built-ins. Master closet is 16x12. Separate 2nd floor office or hobby room is 9x18. 3rd floor also has a full bath and can serve as a 5th bedroom suite, media or game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have any available units?
5311 Patrick Henry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have?
Some of 5311 Patrick Henry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Patrick Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Patrick Henry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Patrick Henry Street pet-friendly?
No, 5311 Patrick Henry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Patrick Henry Street offers parking.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 Patrick Henry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have a pool?
No, 5311 Patrick Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5311 Patrick Henry Street has accessible units.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 Patrick Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 Patrick Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5311 Patrick Henry Street has units with air conditioning.

