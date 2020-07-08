5230 MIMOSA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Elegant home in the City of Bellaire, walking distance to Bellaire High. Fresh and bright. SEE Floor Plan under DOCUMENTS. Master down with private deck. 2 big Master closets. Beautifully landscaped front & peaceful garden at the back. Large windows and 19 ft ceiling in Family Room bring in the northern light. Formal Study/Living down and study built ins up. Oak hardwoods throughout (upgraded carpet in upstairs bedrooms) Bosch appliances & Thermador 48 built-in fridge, double ovens. Great walk-in closet space in every room. AC systems are 2017 & 2019. NEVER flooded.