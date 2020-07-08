5230 MIMOSA

Amenities
Elegant home in the City of Bellaire, walking distance to Bellaire High. Fresh and bright. SEE Floor Plan under DOCUMENTS. Master down with private deck. 2 big Master closets. Beautifully landscaped front & peaceful garden at the back. Large windows and 19 ft ceiling in Family Room bring in the northern light. Formal Study/Living down and study built ins up. Oak hardwoods throughout (upgraded carpet in upstairs bedrooms) Bosch appliances & Thermador 48 built-in fridge, double ovens. Great walk-in closet space in every room. AC systems are 2017 & 2019. NEVER flooded.