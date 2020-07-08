All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 5230 MIMOSA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
5230 MIMOSA
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:30 AM

5230 MIMOSA

5230 Mimosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5230 Mimosa Drive, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Elegant home in the City of Bellaire, walking distance to Bellaire High. Fresh and bright. SEE Floor Plan under DOCUMENTS. Master down with private deck. 2 big Master closets. Beautifully landscaped front & peaceful garden at the back. Large windows and 19 ft ceiling in Family Room bring in the northern light. Formal Study/Living down and study built ins up. Oak hardwoods throughout (upgraded carpet in upstairs bedrooms) Bosch appliances & Thermador 48 built-in fridge, double ovens. Great walk-in closet space in every room. AC systems are 2017 & 2019. NEVER flooded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 MIMOSA have any available units?
5230 MIMOSA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5230 MIMOSA have?
Some of 5230 MIMOSA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 MIMOSA currently offering any rent specials?
5230 MIMOSA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 MIMOSA pet-friendly?
No, 5230 MIMOSA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5230 MIMOSA offer parking?
Yes, 5230 MIMOSA offers parking.
Does 5230 MIMOSA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 MIMOSA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 MIMOSA have a pool?
No, 5230 MIMOSA does not have a pool.
Does 5230 MIMOSA have accessible units?
Yes, 5230 MIMOSA has accessible units.
Does 5230 MIMOSA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 MIMOSA has units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 MIMOSA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5230 MIMOSA has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine